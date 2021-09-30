Quick response to blaze

A 0.52-acre vegetation fire in South County Thursday afternoon prompted a strong initial response to ensure the fire was contained quickly. A piece of heavy machinery dragging a chain was the cause of the fire.

Photo: Elias Funez

A half-acre of rural wildland burned on private property in South County Thursday afternoon.

According to Fire Capt. Dan Collins, a property owner along the 17000 block of Franchi Place, off Wolf Road, was moving heavy pieces of metal across their property to clean it up. Collins said grinding metal created the spark which lighted grass, dried oak leaves and a number of car tires nearby.

“(The fire) came from grinding metal equipment,” Collins said. “I’m categorizing it as equipment-caused in my report.”

Collins said units from the Higgins Area Fire Protection District arrived on scene within 4 minutes of the fire’s first report, taken after smoke was seen around 1:40 p.m. from the Wolf Mountain Lookout. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit also had a crew on the scene.

Firefighters secured nearby residences along Franchi Place while working to extinguish the half-acre vegetation fire Thursday afternoon off Wolf Road in South County.

Photo: Elias Funez

Collins said the fire spotted a couple of yards from its origin after first responders arrived due to the northern wind and low humidity.

“We did a pretty good job,” Collins said.

Collins said per protocol, responding agencies initially dispatched five engines, two landcrews and two dozers to the scene. One air attack and one helicopter were dispatched over the course of the incident. According to Collins, authorities with a bird’s eye view of the situation on the ground reported that the fire did not have anywhere to go as it was banked by a pond.

Collins walked around the scene’s perimeter after the blaze singed a few rows of grapevines and opted to “pull the plug early” on supplementary assistance.

“We had three engines and one water tender,” Collins said. “There was no air tanker necessary.”

Firefighters use water to extinguish the flames of Thursday afternoon’s Wolf Fire, which occurred along the 17000 block of Franchi Place.

Photo: Elias Funez

Collins said he felt confident that the small fire was contained.

The fire captain said he appreciates those who take the time to create defensible space around their homes, adding that leaving irrigation lines running actually poses some risk to firefighters.

“We had people doing that out on Caldor,” Collins said, adding that because people are not always sure where their water comes from, running water during a fire may actually lessen the pressure and efficacy of fire hoses. “We don’t know where that water comes from.”

Collins said although the National Weather Service has not technically put the region under a Red Flag Warning, residents in the area ought to be mindful of the extreme fire conditions caused by low humidity and northern wind.

FIRE SUMMARY

According to the California Statewide Fire Summary, issued by the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, 2.4 million acres of California land has burned in 7,758 wildfires.

The Dixie Fire, 94% contained, has burned 963,309 acres across Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Tehama and Shasta counties. The second largest wildfire is the 14th most destructive in California history.

The Caldor Fire has burned 221,775 ares across El Dorado, Amador and Alpine counties. The fire, the 15th largest and 16th most destructive in California history, is 83% contained.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com