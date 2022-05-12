 Quick response: Firefighters respond to blaze off McCourtney Road | TheUnion.com
Quick response: Firefighters respond to blaze off McCourtney Road

Elias Funez
  

Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to reports of a commercial structure fire with extension into vegetation in the 11000 block of Griffith Drive, off McCourtney Road. Firefighters at the scene quickly secured the area as smoke issued behind the Nevada County Fairgrounds, before quickly dissipating. Officials said the cause might have been from an escaped burn pile.
