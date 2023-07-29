It was not until Jeane Franklin saw surveyors on her road in South County that she discovered a cannabis grow would be moving in next door.
An application for an Annual Cannabis Permit was filed by Alan Hynes out of San Rafael.
With a few searches on the Nevada County website, Franklin saw that the project was in full review.
A 5,000 square foot commercial agricultural processing facility with utilities, three commercial greenhouses totaling 9,288 square feet - was in the works and she had no notification even though her property is next door, according to Franklin.
Franklin and her neighbors organized a petition collecting close to 200 signatures from friends and associates that supported her efforts to block the final approval of the application.
Franklin and neighbors spoke to the Board of Supervisors during public comment asking why they hadn’t been notified and how this cannabis grow could be allowed in their neighborhood back in April.
The group wrote to Chair Supervisor Ed Scofield for District 2 and to Matt Kelley, director of Cannabis and Code Compliance for the Community Development Agency with their concerns.
About thirty residents walked the one-lane privately owned road with Chair Scofield, who listened to the many questions they had for over an hour.
Scofield reached out to Kelly for help.
“[It] is strictly a one lane road, there are no pull outs, and even when one vehicle pulls to the side, it’s still tight to allow one vehicle to pass,” Scofield wrote in an email to Kelly. “It appears to me that this is one area that has mitigations, beyond proper zoning, that would need to be met before an application could be approved.”
An initial question was why no notification was sent to neighbors in the immediate area?
After multiple emails and phone calls, a second meeting was held at the home of a concerned resident so that questions could be answered.
It wasn’t just Scofield this time.
Sue Hoek Nevada County Supervisor for District 4, Brian Foss Director of Planning for Nevada County, Thomas Maioli Senior Cannabis Compliance Officer for the Nevada County Community Development Agency, Steven Whittlesey Senior Civil Engineer for the Department of Public Works, Zachary Ruybal Assistant Planner for Nevada County and Kelly all met in the living room of Donna Zacamy, resident in South County.
“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t care,” Scofield said.
The residents had done their homework and read through every line of the Nevada County Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance and its amendments looking for a legal way to block the approval of the permit.
“Secondary access shall be provided that don’t meet dead end road standards, in Section K7 of the ordinance,” Zacamy said. “Our little road only has one point of egress.”
The road in question only did not have two evacuation routes in case of a fire; it was a dead end, according to Franklin.
The answer came with clarification.
“Secondary access is not required for administrative development permits. It is required for use permits for retail sales,” Kelly said.
The proposed project is for growing, drying and packaging cannabis only, according to Ruybal. No retail sales will occur under this permit and no other products will be manufactured.
“Are they going to be doing oil extraction… making edibles, wax? Are they going to be using butane, ethanol, CO2 or any other hazardous materials? This is important for us to know,” Zacamy asked.
“Just the flower itself,” Ruybal said.
Other neighbors at the meeting asked, “Where is the water going to come from? How will this affect our wells?”
The application from Hynes included a letter from the Nevada Irrigation District, according to Ruybal, however with more discussion, residents familiar with the subdivision for decades informed the planner that the property in question does not have access to the private pipeline.
“Even though they have that letter from NID saying that they will serve them, that doesn’t mean getting water isn’t going to impact, not only our road, but other people,” Laura Barhydt said.
“And if they think they can get it through these private pipelines, that is not ok. The pipelines are not that big. It has a main line… and it splits off there,” Barhydt said.
“The original owners of that property did not participate when the easement and waterline was established and it remains private,” Barhydt said. “If they choose to take water from Combie phase II, and use the deeded utilities easement, they will need a new waterline and the ability to pump. That is where they would impact other properties irrigation systems and require underground road crossings.”
“I will look into the NID issue,” Hoek said. “That could be a big surprise for the applicant too at the end. He might think he’s going to get water and it won’t happen.”
Almost all of the 25 or more residents who attended the meeting with the county officials had comments or questions.
One person asked if this permit is approved, could the applicant request another permit to expand the operation or even request a permit to produce oils, wax edibles or other products that involve flammable chemicals - or even open the space up to retail sales, similar to a winery?
“They could,” Kelly said. “That would require an amendment to their cannabis administrative use permit, in order to expand it it would require an additional permit, additional review.”
“Would we be informed?” Kevin Yoder, a property owner adjacent to the property asked.
“The ordinance does not require public notification because it is not a discretionary project,” Kelly said. “When you talk about things like use permits, parcel maps, subdivisions, that’s a discretionary project… which does require a public notice process within 300 feet or 500. Administrative projects…do not require public notification.”
The reaction of the residence to these specifics was a combination of clarification and frustration.
“This ordinance supersedes the right of people who own private property,” Mr. Yoder said.
Concerns about traffic, fire and safety were discussed, including questions about how many people would be allowed to live on the property.
“We are not allowed to regulate who lives in the home, it is considered the definition of a family and we cannot regulate that,” Foss said. “If we have evidence that they are acting as employees we have enforcement abilities such as fines, reciprocation of permits or not issuing another annual license.”
“What if we see tarps and tents, small structures or old campers on the property?” Autumn Yoder asked.
“An RV occupancy issue or yurts that we see at un-permitted grows…tarps and wood and little structures is not going to be part of our regulated program. Those would be traits of an un-permitted cannabis site which our team can help you with,” Maioli said.
Maioli and his team at the Cannabis Compliance office informed the residents of the many ways the Nevada County Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance is working to rid the county of the illegal grows that are associated with hazards and fears expressed during the meeting.
The mixed-light green houses will not emit any light at night, nor will they have a smell, according to Ruybal.
“There’s no outdoor cultivation… all of the cultivation will be in three engineered greenhouses,” Ruybal said.
Legal grows have significantly more stringent testing by the state than even organic vegetables, according to Maioli.
The term organic refers to food items; clean weed, or cannabis grown in California certified to be comparable to organic can bear the designation “OCal” on their label, according to Maioli.
“Testing [for restricted pesticides] in cannabis is parts per billion where your organic tomato is parts per million,” Maioli said.
Maioli and his team will visit the site twice a year at minimum, and more often if concerns are brought to his attention.
“This site is also inspected by DCC, the Department of Cannabis Control. Our agricultural department also goes out and does pesticides and scales inspections,” Maioli said. “This isn’t something that is just issued approval and let run.”
Pesticides that are typically used such as neem oil works by suffocating insects or disrupting how they feed.
Many details were clarified for the residents, however concerns about the quality of life and the financial investment in their homes still sparked emotion.
Learning more about the process, Mr. Yoder asked what rights he had as a property owner.
The answer was not well received.
Within the ordinance, there is a ten day appeal period which would cost $1,400 to file, and there is no guarantee that the appeal would be granted.
“We never have had an appeal,” Scofield said.
The residents continued to express concern for their roads, where families walk and play, and in such a pastoral neighborhood, commercial industry is not welcome.
“You can tell it’s trimming season because you see these trimmigrants walking up and down the road,” Mr. Yoder said.
The area feels more like residential, not commercial and not industrial, according to Barhydt.
The fear of turning the site into an event center of retail sales similar to a winery was also expressed by Barhydt.
“What it comes down to is property rights. On both sides,” Maioli said after the meeting.
County officials agreed to notify residents who requested updates on the pending permit and to look into requirements for easements or road maintenance.
“If you develop a commercial operation… and you have to have a certain road maintenance to get to your facility, who maintains it for your permit?” Hoek asked.
The Nevada County Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance is one of the first of its kind and leading the way for counties throughout California with more work to be done, according to Hoek.
“That’s really the take-away for me today, that you guys go back and look at what is going on with this ordinance that could make it better for neighborhoods like this,” Barhydt said.
“We’re learning all the time,” Hoek said.
Permit applicant, San Rafael's Alan Hynes, did not return request for comment as of press time.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.