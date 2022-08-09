Queen of the Hill: Piety Hill Cottages owner renovating longtime inn
The nine-cottage Piety Hill Inn has a history dating back to 1931.
However, nearly 100 years later, the inn’s owners have decided it is time to renovate without losing the appeal that has kept people visiting for decades.
Kimi Milo, the owner of Piety Hill Cottages, is taking on the project of renovating the inn on Sacramento Street in Nevada City, one cottage at a time.
“It’s gonna be a work in progress for a long time,” Milo explained. “We initially were planning on doing just cosmetic upgrades, but as we got into operating we realized the electrical is even older than we thought.
“There was no insulation in some of the buildings, so we decided to go a lot deeper and update a lot of the infrastructure. We are replacing and adding insulation, replacing all plumbing and electrical and just making sure we have a really good foundation.”
Two of the cottages are currently under construction; at this point, some of the rooms have been updated while others maintain a more shabby-chic, bed-and-breakfast feel.
“There’s no end date to renovation; it’s ongoing,” said Milo. “We are doing one to two rooms at a time, then in fall we’ll tackle the others, but we’ll do exterior updates, re do our fence, do some landscaping. We have lots of plans.”
Milo noted that there exists about a quarter-acre of undeveloped land behind the inn.
“It’s not a done deal of what we’ll do (with the land), but we’ve got a lot of room.”
LEAP OF FAITH
Milo grew up in Seattle, then moved to the Bay Area. She started coming to Nevada City on weekends and fell in love with the town.
“I kind of pin-pointed this as my target for finding a property,” she said. “Then after years of looking I found this place, spent a couple summers here, trying it out and making sure I loved living here and then finally made it here in 2020.”
Milo’s move came at a time when the world was in the middle of a pandemic. Business, however, continued.
“We closed on the property in the middle of COVID and then last summer, I think, it was the best summer on record at the property.
“It was a great way to start out. We only closed for two weeks last September, but then reopened in October and just carried on.”
Milo surmises that many of the inn’s guests were people who would typically hop a plane and travel somewhere more distant. Nevada City, though, is a close drive for many of them.
Further, the cottages are separate with no lobby to walk through, which she said made many guests feel safer, and limited exposure to other travelers.
“It felt safe for people to come stay here,” said Milo. “I think a lot of people were home from work or working from home, so a lot of people were here and using the rooms as their offices. So it was booming. “
Milo wants people to know that though they may drive by and see construction crews at work, the inn is very much open and active. Its motor court appeal will remain the same, but the cottages are being brought into the 21st century.
She loves hosting people, so this is basically a dream job for her.
“I would love people to know that we are here, and we are open, and to keep an eye on the development we’ve got going on. We are slowly making progress and it’s exciting. Things are always in flux, here but we are open and ready to host people.”
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com
