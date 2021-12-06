PV Fire District taking ‘Toys for Tots’ donations
The Penn Valley Fire District offices are once again collection points for Toys for Tots this year. Through Dec. 18, donated toys can be dropped off at fire stations in Lake Wildwood and Penn Valley. Station 44 is located just before the main entrance to Lake Wildwood (18989 Lake Forest Drive). There are Toys for Tots drop off boxes at all the their entrance. Station 43 is located at 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. Office hours are limited due to the pandemic. Please wear a mask upon arrival to protect our personnel. For more information, call 530-432-2630.
