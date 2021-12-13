 Putting presents under the tree: KARE Crisis Nursery now in 12th year of helping kids shop for their families (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Putting presents under the tree: KARE Crisis Nursery now in 12th year of helping kids shop for their families (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Eight-year-old Rylinn Gibbons keeps an eye on the gift wrapping process Saturday during the 12th annual Santa’s Christmas Shoppe hosted by the KARE Crisis Nursery and Sierra Presbyterian Church. The event allows young children to purchase low cost gifts for family members and pets. Each child is chaperoned by their own personal “elf,” who assists them on their shopping trip while their accompanying adult enjoys refreshments in an adjacent room. The gifts are then wrapped and tagged and sent home ready to be placed under the tree.
Photo: Elias Funez
Youngsters get to shop for their family members during the 12th annual KARE Crisis Nursery Santa’s Christmas Shoppe event held at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children walk out of the hall at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City with handfuls of wrapped gifts that they selected for their family members.
Photo: Elias Funez
Santa made a stop from the North Pole to visit the children shopping for Christmas gifts.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Children go over their Christmas shopping lists with volunteer “elves” paired with them to make sure they get the best gifts they can for their family.
Photo: Elias Funez
A team of volunteer gift wrappers were kept busy wrapping the Santa Shoppe Christmas gifts during the annual Kare Crisis Nursery event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children go over their Christmas shopping lists with volunteer “elves” paired with them to make sure they get the best gifts they can for their family during the KARE Crisis Nursery’s Santa’s Christmas Shoppe, now in its 12th year.
Photo: Elias Funez

