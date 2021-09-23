Putting algorithms to work for the community: Former Nevada Union students work with county on emergency preparation tools

Former Nevada Union High School students Bowen Kyle and Leo Zlimen are close to launching an online community application aimed toward helping people stay informed and prepared for wildfires.

After graduating from Nevada Union High School in 2017, Kyle and Zlimen both went on to attend UC Berkeley, where they started Ladris, an artificial intelligence and data integration company, in 2019.

Since graduating college, according to Zlimen, the pair realized that a practical use for their technology would be to help people in Nevada County prepare to protect themselves and their property during wildfires — a goal they have taken a three-pronged approach to.

“What we want to do is put those algorithms to work for the community, for the people that are actually producers of data,” said Zlimen about a community website , which he said was set to launch as early as this week.

The site’s purpose, Zlimen said last week, is primarily as a “networking platform,” where visitors would be able to access things like their saved plans, property-specific fire risk scores, and a messaging board feature.





According to Zlimen, as of last week, between 50 and 100 people had pre-registered at the site.

COLLABORATION WITH THE COUNTY

Ladris is also collaborating with county personnel on a new tab to be added to the Ready Nevada County dashboard , according to Steve Monaghan, chief information officer and director of Nevada County’s Information and General Services Agency.

The dashboard’s existing tabs offer information including active evacuation incidents in the county, and current conditions such as burn day status, weather, and air quality. Using Ladris’ artificial intelligence engine, an upcoming tab, intended to help users plan for evacuations with a more accurate time estimate, is in the works.

“Some people think, maybe it would only take them a half hour to get out of their neighborhood, but if you put it into the model — the traffic load, the number of cars, type of cars, et cetera — all of a sudden, that model comes up and shows … it’s really going to take two hours to get out of (their) neighborhood,” said Monaghan.

Zlimen said last week that he estimates the new tab will be available mid-October for Ready Nevada County dashboard users.

Lastly, the rollout of Ladris’ operator-facing tool for county emergency personnel began last week, according to Zlimen. He explained that this tool’s aim was to help operators — who have to work with variables such as weather, fires, Cal Fire reports, and evacuation routes — by “getting all that information behind a single pane of glass.”

“Everyone benefits — the community members benefit because they get access to data, and operators benefit because they can provide efficient support,” said Zlimen on having found a good fit for Ladris’ product. “And it’s kind of this two-sided network, and I’m really excited about that.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com