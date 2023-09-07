Staff Writer
Michelle Renee and her daughter, Breea, recently traveled to San Quentin Prison to visit an inmate who threatened to kill them 23 years ago — Christopher Higgins.
Michelle and Breea wanted healing, not just for themselves, but for Higgins as well.
In August 2023, Michelle, her daughter and Michelle’s brother, Dave Estey from Grass Valley, sat down face to face with Higgins who, along with two other accomplices, tied Michelle and her daughter with duct tape, strapped dynamite to their backs, and waited until the next day when the bank where Michelle worked would open.
Breea was only 7-years old at the time, according to Estey, who made the journey with them.
Michelle was threatened, held hostage, and then forced to walk into the bank where she had worked for over ten years, to fill a briefcase full of money.
The three men who stormed into her house held her daughter in a closet until the robbery was over and Renee could only hope they wouldn’t kill her.
There have been numerous news reports, magazines articles and television segments including a Paramount Plus, CBS 48 Hours documentary that cover the details of the horrific kidnapping and bank robbery that shattered the lives of many.
But this is a forgiveness story.
“Time heals all? I don’t necessarily believe that. But if you do the right work and put yourself in the right position with the right people, a therapist, your faith, all of that stuff cumulatively, over time you can be renewed,” Estey said.
That’s really the situation with Michelle, Breea and Higgins, the offender on the other side who 23 years later has found that it’s important to sit down with his victims and make amends, according to Estey.
“His victims weren’t just Michelle and Breea. His victims were his family and his children, and when you get down to it, is himself. What he did to himself. What he did to his life. I’m sure he plays that tape fairly often in his mind,” Estey said.
Estey went on to say, “Our role in this meeting is to help be part of the vehicle that changes his story moving forward. There’s no one on this side holding him in contempt anymore.”
Michelle, her daughter, her brother, and Higgins proceeded to meet at San Quentin where they spent time talking to one another.
What Renee wants people to know, is how she came to a place where she wanted to understand a person who destroyed her life.
How could he come to such a place where he could harm a mother and her child?
“I think in the beginning it was just — throw the book at them. I wanted them to rot in hell for what they did,” Renee said. “They destroyed so much of what I worked really hard to build. What they did to my daughter.”
Breea never went back to school. She never had the same friends, according to Renee.
“This took a hit for both of us on every level that you could imagine: financially, our home, my job, socially for both of us. It was just a complete devastation,” Renee said.
In the beginning when they were traumatized, that was my mindset, according to Renee.
Renee said that she started to come out of the deepest part of her trauma and the post trauma while driving to Alaska to reunite with Breea who was staying with her grandmother during the trial and conviction of the offenders.
“Getting out in nature and starting to dig deeply into my past, into my childhood. All the mistakes I made, and all the mistakes my siblings made, who my dad was, and all the mistakes my mom made and that led to me thinking about the mistakes that [the offenders] just made,” Renee said.
Growing up, Renee had experienced trauma in her family and life when she was young that also required reflection and healing.
“Wondering what happened to them that led them to do this?” Renee kept asking herself. “What happened to them that made them think that this was their only option — to attack a child and her mother?”
Renee recently published a book about the shift in heart and mind that happened gradually as she traveled nine days to Alaska.
The title of the memoir, “Nine Days: Living with My Soul Wide Open after Violent trauma”, was published in the summer of 2023 and it carries a message for all who have survived trauma.
The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
“I wanted to teach my daughter that we could recover forward in a positive way,” Renee said. “My heart just turned from, ‘I hope they rot in hell’ to, ‘I wonder who they really are?’”
“These are somebody’s sons. These are somebody’s grandsons or dads or brothers. What happened to them that made them shift so dramatically down the wrong path?” Renee said.
Her memoir tells how she chose to understand more than she chose to hate.
At one point in the memoir, Renee and her daughter go to the movies and are fearful of the man seated next to them as his appearance reminds them of the traumatic experience.
Renee sees the moment as an opportunity.
“An Afro-American man and his son sat near us at the movie theater, and Breea whispered to me, ‘We have to move,’” remembered Renee. “Right there, I knew that whether we moved or not was a decision that would shape her world.”
Renee’s ability to recover depended on her ability to truly forgive.
“How am I going to model recovery? I know my daughter is going to be listening even when I don’t think she is. She’s going to be watching when I don’t think she is. She is going to follow my lead here in this recovery process,” Renee said.
Renee knew to help her daughter, her intentions had to come from a place of peace and compassion.
“If I don’t do this well, and I don’t do this right, and I don’t do this with love at the center — understanding and compassion at the center — then how am I going to guide her into her future?” Renee said.
This recovery was going to determine a lot of the rest of her life moving forward, the life of her daughter.
“I had to figure out how I was going to nail this for both of us,” Renee said.
Renee realized she had a choice not to hate the three men that broke down her door that night and damaged her life forever, making it into a nightmare.
More than her individual experience of forgiveness, Renee hopes others will be inspired to overcome the wrongs or injustices in life that they have survived, no matter how hurtful or painful the wrongs may be.
“The concept that you actually do have a choice in life… no matter what they’ve survived. It could be a divorce. It could be a drunk driving situation… we do have a choice of whether we can forgive others, forgive ourselves, heal forward, put down the anger because that bag is the heaviest bag that you can carry. You have the choice to keep carrying it, or not,” Renee said. ‘This is something that applies to everyone.”
Renee said she and her daughter and brother could tell that Higgins has done the work.
“He’s separated himself from any kind of bad behavior in prison… He’s now a model inmate. He’s inspiring other inmates. He’s in spiritual groups. We’ve seen the change in him and sincerity,” Renee said.
When the time comes for Higgins to go before the parole board they said they will speak on his behalf.
“We’re rooting for him to get out,” Renee said.
Today, Dave Estey lives and co-owns Estey Electric with his son, Shawn Estey, in Nevada County.
Both Dave and Shawn Estey are currently invested in Project H.E.A.R.T., an organization that helps individuals overcome addiction.
They work as mentors as well as utilizing mentorship principles with company guidelines and mission statement that supports those who have experienced trauma through addiction, violence or other forms of harm.
Michelle and Breea Renee live in Southern California, according to Estey.
Michelle Renee launched VERB Media Group which has grown into a video, photo, and podcast production agency.
Renee’s first book, Held Hostage, was made into a Lifetime movie. Nine Days picks up where Held Hostage left off and chronicles her solo road trip to Alaska where her inner journey to healing begins.