Pushed to the limits: Public safety agencies, courts face challenges during the time of COVID

Entire aisles are off limits to people in the courtrooms to aid in social distancing at Nevada County Superior Court in Nevada City. People are required to wear face coverings at all times in the courthouse as well.

Photo: Elias Funez

It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a statewide shelter-in-place order as a response to the growing toll from the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks of uncertainty followed as municipalities grappled with testing, ever-shifting health mandates and finally with vaccine protocols. A year later, many remain unsure there will ever be a return to “normal” as we once knew it.

ROLE MODELS

What strikes Penn Valley Fire Capt. Clayton Thomas as he looks back on 2020 is how quickly COVID-19 became an issue in the United States.

From the first reporting in December 2019 and January 2020, it seemed a “matter of weeks” before cases burgeoned, he said.

“It changed the way we do business,” Thomas said. “We went from rarely wearing a mask, except in very specialized situations, to nearly constant (masks).”

In the beginning, he recalled, no one was even sure how the virus spread.

“We knew it was airborne,” Thomas said. “Surface transmission was a big fear back then, but we since have learned that is very rare. There were so many unknowns. At the beginning, we were drinking from a fire hose (with) the amount of information.”

The fire department’s staff was training weekly on new protocols, determining on the fly how to handle masking and the number of people who could work in contained areas.

“A year into it, we’ve learned a lot about how this works, how it’s transmitted,” Thomas said. “The level of anxiety is lower. As a supervisor, I’m less concerned about one of my guys getting exposed — we know a lot more about to how to prevent it.”

Thomas said his department was fortunate to have gotten vaccinations early, especially since Penn Valley is one of only two fire agencies in the county that operates its own ambulance (along with Truckee), which adds to the potential exposure time.

As the president of the labor union for western Nevada County, Thomas encouraged all his members to get vaccinated.

“I think that it is the key to getting back to normal,” he said. “The odds of a vaccinated individual having a serious case or (dying) is almost zero. For that reason alone, it was worthwhile to me.”

Thomas said that while masking up initially might have seemed like a huge imposition, he thinks it has become the status quo.

And it’s clear he sees his profession as leading the way for the community.

“As health care providers and firefighters, we are uniquely placed to be in the public eye,” Thomas said. “We have the opportunity to be ambassadors for modeling safe behaviors to live with every day. I think that’s something fire service has been at the forefront of, showing people what they can do to keep themselves protected and safe. Just … trying to be a good role model for the community.”

BALANCING ACT

A video conference screen is used by attorneys and judges at Nevada County Superior Court last week. Using the technology during COVID helps to limit the number of people from entering the building.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Linda Sloven rotated into the assignment of presiding judge, responsible for overseeing the management of the court, in 2019.

“COVID-19 has pushed all of us to our limits,” Sloven said. “The ways in which our court management was able to keep things going during these turbulent times has astonished me. Our managers have worked day and night to come up with new schedules and new procedures to accommodate the sometimes daily requests by the bench to adjust to the demands of the pandemic. Our staff rolled with the changes and moved from their usual desks, put on masks, learned how to operate Zoom and to politely respond to sometimes very upset visitors to the court. It takes a village and, from my perspective, our court worked as a village to keep the wheels of justice turning.”

The court first began discussing what changes it needed to make due to COVID-19 in early March, she said.

“March 18, 2020, was the last day on which the court had normal operations,” she said.

Beforehand, however, Nevada County’s judges met on a daily basis to determine what types of hearings needed to continue even if court personnel were ordered to shelter at home.

“We closed four of our courtrooms and operated out of only two,” Sloven said. “We posted orders and notices inviting as many people as possible to appear via Zoom and telephonic appearances rather than in person.”

Other moves included extending deadlines for filings and hearings, postponing all jury trials and closing the Public Law Center with services via email and phone, she said. As the court slowly increased its services, it implemented a policy requiring masks and social distancing.

“We held no jury trials in April or May,” Sloven said. “One of our biggest challenges was figuring out how to hold jury trials while at the same time keeping people safe.”

Prior to the pandemic, she said, the court would typically summon 150 to 300 prospective jurors to come to court at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for jury selection. The court instead began sending questionnaires to prospective jurors, asking them to return them in advance of trial. The court then would bring in 16 prospective jurors at a time, and has spaced out the jurors throughout the courtroom during the trial. Spectators are allowed to watch via Zoom.

Sloven said the thing she looks forward to most is being able to safely interact in person rather than remotely.

“I find value in eye contact and a personal connection that is just not present in Zoom appearances,” she said.

“If I have learned anything from the past year, it is patience,” Sloven said. “What I thought would be a disruption of a month or two has turned into a major disruption of one year. This year has tested all of our patience. My hope is that we will all continue to make our best efforts to be patient with each other and to try to understand that most of us are making our best efforts at doing our jobs as well as we can under difficult circumstances.”

CODE COMPLIANCE

Amanda Kysar took on the position of code compliance officer for the Nevada City police department in October 2019, just a few short months before everything changed.

Her role back then was strictly municipal code enforcement and cannabis compliance, she said, along with acting as a liaison to the county’s HOME team.

When COVID hit, Kysar began dealing with enforcement of public health mandates.

Nevada City Police Officer Amanda Kysar holds a COVID go-bag containing face coverings and sanitizer. When COVID hit, Kysar began dealing with the enforcement of public health mandates, leaving the bags with local businesses.

Photo: Elias Funez

“At first there was confusion about jurisdiction,” Kysar said, adding that eventually it was decided Nevada City would work hand in hand with the county. “’What can we do?’ was the hot topic.”

In the early days, Kysar said, she had help from the chamber of commerce, which provided her with bags of sanitizer and masks to hand out to businesses in need.

“The situation was ’unprecedented,’” Kysar recalled, adding, “It all worked out. There was only one business we had to take enforcement action on.”

Most businesses in Nevada City are doing their best, she said, taking the precautions they deem necessary, even if some are not following county mandates.

“They’re trying to survive,” she said, adding, “The overwhelming majority are compliant and go above and beyond. We’re really proud of that. We have the lowest amount of complaints right now in the county.”

Parking Enforcement Officer Tim Brown has been the “boots on the ground” enforcing the city’s mask mandate downtown, Kysar said.

“He has been faced with some adversity, that’s for sure,” she said, noting that he has also been on the receiving end of gratitude from those who appreciate the mandate, however.

One big takeaway from the last year has been the ability of local businesses to band together, Kysar said, adding, “They have really been supporting each other.”

