‘Pursue inspiration’: Nevada Union valedictorian delivers message to graduating class

In a sense, the past several years have been the best of times and worst of times for graduates this spring — much like the indomitable protagonist Sydney Carton of “A Tale of Two Cities,” they have forged through the gale force of the pandemic and prevailed.

One rule of thumb for class of ‘22 Nevada Union High School Valedictorian Max Wright is that, in a way, a person must be able to be comfortable with the uncomfortable.

“It’s been a tough couple of years with COVID,” said Andrea Wright, Max’s mother. “But Max is bringing positivity to the class of 2022 graduation with his class speech.”

His message, delivered on Saturday, was clear: Never give up.

“ … As we leave here today, we have a whole song to write,” said Max — top valedictorian, out of 36 — in his speech. “I want you all to think, what do I want my song to say, to sound like? What is going to make your song unique from the rest? I would like to encourage us all to actively pursue inspiration instead of letting it come to you. Although stepping out of your comfort zone is nerve racking, it’s in these moments of discomfort where we find true comfort.”

His mother said that Max hated the pandemic, and lost the camaraderie he had.

Despite that, there were successes to be found.

This year’s racket club netted its most successful season, owing to the team’s dedication, said Coach Dave Graham. While Max lost in the A division finals, it was only after upsetting the number one seeded player from Placer in the semi-finals.

What’s more, Max received all league (CIF) honors along with teammates Pete Andre and Nikita Khryapin, with Max netting the MVP award.

Max Wright

“Max is very driven and tries to give his best, whether it’s running, tennis, academics or music,” said Andrea.

Max will leave Nevada County this fall to major in economics and business at UCLA. However, he wants his focus to be music production, while also getting the chance to perform.

“He taught himself to play guitar and piano,” Andrea said. “But he has a vocal coach, and he’s an amazing singer.”

‘CREDITING HIS CLASSMATES WITH SUCCESS’

Kelly Rhoden, principal of Nevada Union High School, said she’s watched Max progress over the past four years.

“He is one of the most positive students I have met in a long time,” she said. “It has been fun to see him downtown during the street fairs and events and, of course, a smile on his face.”

In his speech, Max implored “all of us not to be content with less. And it’s because I know everyone here has something to bring to the world and everyone has the ability to make a difference…”

Rhoden said she was moved when she read his graduation speech the first time.

“What moved me most about Max’s speech is that he is a graduating senior that persevered through the pandemic with school closures, distance learning and so much more,” she said. “His focus is on the positive, the relationships and crediting his classmates with success. He highlights so many special moments throughout the years here at NUHS and ties it all right back into his passion, music.”

The most difficult part of the last two years was seeing students lose time with friends and witnessing the loss many felt when disconnected from social contact with their classmates and teachers, Rhoden said.

“Max is driven by his desire to to work as hard as he can to keep as many doors open for himself as possible,” said Rhoden. “He builds great relationships with people because of the respect he gives and the positive energy he shares when you talk with him. He is an adventurer and will explore and bring a positive outlook to everything he does.”

Nevada Union teacher Alicia Lacoste has known Max since he was in her freshman Humanities English 1 class.

“Being the valedictorian speaker, Max is obviously a stellar student,” said Lacoste. “And he is an incredible athlete — winning accolades in soccer, tennis and cross-country.

“But no matter how far he travels and how many awards he wins, he will always be our Max,” Lacoste said. “And we will always be his biggest fans.”

