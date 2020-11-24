Purdon Road closed at Yuba River
From a release:
EMERGENCY ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATION — PURDON RD BRIDGE AT THE YUBA RIVER
Purdon Road is closed at Purdon Bridge at the Yuba River on the North San Juan side to Murphy Rd and Purdon Rd on the Nevada City side due to an accident on the bridge. You will need to find alternative routes for your destination as there is no eta at this time for reopening. Clearing is expected to go into the late evening possibly early morning hours. County Road crews and CHP are on site for traffic control. Please adhere to all traffic control measures in place and Traffic Control personnel. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User