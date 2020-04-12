Purdon, Independence Trail, added to lot closures (PHOTO GALLERY)
The parking lot at Purdon Crossing has been added to the closure of local State Park parking lots due to the coronavirus.
The county’s state parks remain open despite added restrictions to certain parking areas and facilities implemented to help discourage the gathering of large groups.
