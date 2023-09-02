Staff Writer
The public is encouraged to attend a gathering with Mayor Jan Arbuckle and the Grass Valley City Council members to discuss the risk of wildland fires and fire resiliency and vegetation management in the area.
The focus of the Town Hall meeting will be taking input from the public and answering questions related to public safety risks that Grass Valley may face due to extreme weather events and wildfires, according to the Town Hall agenda.
The meeting will take place in the chambers of City Hall in Grass Valley located at 125 East Main Street on Wednesday, September 6 at 6 p.m.
City Manager, Tim Kiser, and Fire Chief, Mark Buttron, will give a brief introduction and presentation to Council and to the public.
This will be followed by a public comment period where questions may be addressed, according to the Town Hall agenda.
This meeting is only for Council and Staff to receive feedback from the public and that no action will be taken by Council.
The conversation will be continued at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 12 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Grass Valley City Hall, according to the official press release.
The Special City Council meeting will be streamed live on the City’s Website on September 6th, 2023 at 6:00 PM.
On the day of the meeting the “Agendas, Minutes, & Meetings” tile on the City’s website homepage which will have a link titled: “Watch Council Meeting Meeting Live.” Click here for the agenda.
Background
On July 25, 2023, Grass Valley City Council discussed a proposal for fire and vegetation management including the potential implementation of a sales tax to support these areas, according to the staff report from the July 25 city council meeting.
Fire resiliency can mean increased fire personnel, specifically, seven additional firefighters to the Grass Valley Fire District for improved task distribution, efficiency, and situational awareness in a fire event, according to Grass Valley Fire District Chief Mark Buttron.
Temporary options were proposed at meetings in August to hire seven seasonal firefighters using $400,000 from the city’s reserves until permanent funding through a possible sales tax showed support from voters, according to the August 22 staff report.
The City Council requested more public input before considering placing a measure on the ballot.
“I don’t see… that we need to make a decision tonight on hiring the seasonal workers,” Branstrom said. “What I do see is a deadline of November 1, of having our conversation with the public, and then making our decision around November 1 about what direction we want to go.”
November 1 is the deadline to get a Measure on the March 2024 primary election.
Vegetation management refers to fuel reduction, in other words clearing of overgrown plants and trees which fire needs to spread to become more severe.
At the August 22 City Council meeting, City Manager Tim Kiser informed councilmembers that the City recently acquired a masticator through a Proposition 64 grant and it may be beneficial to allocate a temporary police officer during the winter to clear vegetation.
The advantage would be that an officer may more efficiently deal with illegal camping issues, according to Kiser.