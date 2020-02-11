Public talk in Auburn: practicing kindness

In February, the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City will host two travel talks for the community. The first, scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on February 20 will be a talk on Argentina and Uruguay. Community members are encouraged to join in for an evening of travel insights while a local traveler shares about the wonders of the culture and travel highlights of Argentina and Uruguay. Q&A to follow the slides and commentary of this adventure in South America. On February 24, local equestrian Meredith Cherry will give a travel talk on the highlights of her adventure while horseback riding across the United States. She will also share photos and stories from her most recent travels through the Northeast. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Public talk: practicing kindness

The Reverend Vivian Gruenenfelder, a Buddhist monk currently on an extended stay in our area, will give a talk on “Practicing Kindness” at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Public Library. Gruenenfelder will discuss using mindfulness, meditation, kindness and “non-harming” as tools for living in today’s world. The reverend has been a Zen Buddhist monk for over 20 years, training at Shasta Abbey Buddhist Monastery. Before becoming a monk, she trained in the Theravadan tradition at Insight Meditation Society in Barry, Mass. She will be in the foothills area as a “Resident Teacher” for the Bear River Meditation Group until late spring, after which she will go to Throssel Hole Buddhist Abbey in Northern England until fall. The talk is free and open to the public. The Auburn Public Library is located at 350 Nevada Street, Auburn. For more information, visit http://www.bearrivermeditationgroup.org or call 530-878-2629.