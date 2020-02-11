Public talk in Auburn: practicing kindness

The Reverend Vivian Gruenenfelder, a Buddhist monk currently on an extended stay in our area, will give a talk on “Practicing Kindness” at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Public Library. Gruenenfelder will discuss using mindfulness, meditation, kindness and “non-harming” as tools for living in today’s world. The reverend has been a Zen Buddhist monk for over 20 years, training at Shasta Abbey Buddhist Monastery. Before becoming a monk, she trained in the Theravadan tradition at Insight Meditation Society in Barry, Mass. She will be in the foothills area as a “Resident Teacher” for the Bear River Meditation Group until late spring, after which she will go to Throssel Hole Buddhist Abbey in Northern England until fall. The talk is free and open to the public. The Auburn Public Library is located at 350 Nevada Street, Auburn. For more information, visit http://www.bearrivermeditationgroup.org or call 530-878-2629.