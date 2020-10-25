Public Safety Power Shut-off expected to affect over 40K Nevada County customers
A forecasted Public Safety Power Shut-off starting Sunday afternoon is expected to affect over 40,000 PG&E customers in Nevada County, and could last two days, according to the utility company.
The power outage, which could begin between 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday, has an expected restoration time of 10 p.m. Tuesday for some addresses.
The outage is estimated to affect around 466,000 customers across north and central California, PG&E said.
“High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Sunday morning,” a release states. “High winds are currently expected to subside Tuesday morning (Oct. 27). PG&E will then patrol the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on current weather conditions.”
Check back for more information.
