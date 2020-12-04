Public Safety Power Shut-off a possibility on Monday
Monday PSPS a possibility
PG&E is anticipating a potential Public Safety Power Shut-off to occur Monday morning in 15 California counties, including Nevada County, and tribal communities due to dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts.
A total of 130,722 customers — including 25,938 in Nevada County — would be affected. High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday. The highest probability ares for this PSPS are in the Sierra Foothills, according to PG&E.
— Elias Funez
