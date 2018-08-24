Public meeting to discuss merger of Dignity Health, Catholic Health Initiatives set

WHAT: Public meeting on Proposed Change and Governance of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

A public meeting is scheduled for community members to learn more and provide input regarding the merger between Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives.

Dignity Health is the parent company of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley. The meeting is set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley

It was announced in December 2017 that Dignity Health would be merging with Catholic Health and that the merger was approved by the boards of each group. Initially, it was reported that the merger would bear no impact on Nevada County, at least in the short term.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive comments on the proposed change in control and to consider the Health Care Impact Statement for Sierra Nevada Memorial.

Similar hearings are being held at Dignity Health hospitals in the Sacramento area, as attorney general Xavier Becerra reviews the proposed changes for all 31 Dignity Health hospitals in the state.

The agreement is between Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, a Colorado nonprofit corporation. The transaction is being reviewed as required by Corporations Code sections 5920 et seq.

Recommended Stories For You

The merger will result in the new health care system becoming the largest nonprofit hospital company by revenue.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.