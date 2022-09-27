Public meeting to determine future of Higgins Area

An informative meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon, September 28, at 4:00 p.m., allowing public comment on the Draft Greater Higgins Area Plan.

The area lies near and adjacent to the intersection of Highway 49 and Combie Road in South County. In recent years the development has been the source of debate among those who live in the area due to the construction of a shopping plaza, which includes the new Holiday Market.

According to literature distributed by Nevada County, the Area Plan will “provide objectives and recommendations to guide the area’s future development, access to housing, community character, recreational opportunities, and more.”

The goal of the Plan, according to county documentation, is to retain the small-town, rural feel of the Higgins area while serving basic needs of the community.

The Draft Plan includes guidance for a variety of topics such as guiding principles for the Plan area, recreation and trails, land use and community character, design guidelines for residential and mixed-use development, and more.

Previously held meetings with the community helped county officials develop goals and plans in the Draft Area Plan; many residents said they would like to see the community flourish while preserving the area of Greater Higgins as a scenic, tranquil, family-oriented place to live. Housing for seniors has also become a topic of discussion, as has attracting younger families to support the enrollment of local schools.

Alternative modes of transportation will also be discussed in Wednesday’s meeting.

Taylor Wolfe, Public Information Officer for Nevada County said: “These meetings are so important to participate in as they shape what the community looks like in the future.”

Wednesday’s meeting will take place both in public and virtually. Those wishing to participate from home can visit GreaterHigginsAreaPlan.com. RSVP is required.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.