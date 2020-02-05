Public invited to meeting about Highway 20 road widening project

Caltrans is hosting an open house next week to seek community comments about a proposed safety improvement project on Highway 20 in Nevada County.

The event will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. Community members can view project displays and review materials, including environmental documents. Caltrans staff members will be available to answer questions and receive comments from the public.

Caltrans proposes to improve highway safety by modifying the alignment of two non-contiguous segments of the highway and adding turnouts. The $55.3 million project calls for updating these roadway segments to current standards by increasing the curve radius, widening shoulders to eight feet, adding turnouts in both directions and improving the vertical profile grade. Additionally, the project will widen an existing turnout to standard width. Construction is estimated to start in fall 2021.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and northern Sierra counties.

Source: Caltrans