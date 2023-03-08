The City of Grass Valley has obtained federal funding to investigate mine-scarred properties and other underutilized properties for the presence of contaminants as a step in moving these lands toward sustainable reuse and redevelopment.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) selected Grass Valley to receive $500,000 for assessment and cleanup planning from 2022 to 2025. The funding will go toward assessing properties impacted by historic mining activity for the presence of contamination and preparing plans to clean up sites where contamination is identified.