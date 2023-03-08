The City of Grass Valley has obtained federal funding to investigate mine-scarred properties and other underutilized properties for the presence of contaminants as a step in moving these lands toward sustainable reuse and redevelopment.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) selected Grass Valley to receive $500,000 for assessment and cleanup planning from 2022 to 2025. The funding will go toward assessing properties impacted by historic mining activity for the presence of contamination and preparing plans to clean up sites where contamination is identified.
The City will host a free, informational meeting on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the City Hall Council Chambers at 125 East Main Street in downtown Grass Valley. The community is encouraged to attend in order to learn what has been accomplished by previous Brownfields grants and how the City is leveraging those outcomes toward the goals of the current grant.
The public meeting will include presentations by Grass Valley’s Community Development Director Tom Last and the project’s technical manager, Jason Muir of Geocon Consultants. There will be ample opportunity for the public to ask questions about the project and offer input on the properties that will be selected for assessment.
Brownfields grants like this one are a boon for our region. They provide funding to assess properties and plan for cleanup (if needed) and redevelopment. They support smart development planning, reduce exposure risks, and provide redevelopment opportunities that boost the local economy and create jobs.
Come learn about these benefits, and specific project activities, at the February 21 informational meeting. If you have questions about the public meeting, contact Jason Muir at Geocon, (530) 913-5996. For more information about the USEPA Brownfields Grant, contact Tom Last, City of Grass Valley, at (530) 274-4711.