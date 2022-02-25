Public invited to help shape Higgins future

Positive outcomes depend on community guidance for future development, and the Greater Higgins Area Plan trains its focus on housing, community character, recreational opportunity and quality of life aspects, organizers for an upcoming public workshop contend.

The workshop on Zoom is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The session requires an RSVP and can be accessed at http://www.GreaterHigginsAreaPlan.com .

This plan focuses on the Wolf/Combie Road intersection and east to the Lake of the Pines shopping area. Ultimately, the boundaries will be settled by ongoing public meetings and collaboration among the Greater Higgins Area Municipal Advisory Council, according to the Nevada County Community Development Agency.

The workshop will review findings from existing conditions analysis, discuss potential opportunity for development, and consider traffic improvements.

SHAPING COMMUNITY

The Board of Supervisors formed the Greater Higgins Area Municipal Advisory Council in 2021 to consult District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield on Higgins Corner and Lake of the Pines issues.





The aim is to highlight a broad vision for the area, merging commerce, culture and housing that will support the community character. It also will serve as a blueprint for land use, economic growth, transportation, recreational opportunity and design standards.

Scofield said he is excited about the session, and expects it to build on the discussion at the first public meeting in October about the Greater Higgins Area Plan.

“The plan is not a capital improvement document, but it will identify the needs of the area,” said Scofield. “Some things are very obvious, such as the completion of walkways from the schools to the Holiday Center, as well as the affect of the impact on traffic in the Combie Road corridor.”

The plan and meetings are a way for people who live and work in the area to help shape the future in specific ways, such as proposing zoning changes or not, depending on the guidance, Scofield said.

“The most important part in this plan is the input from the Greater Higgins area and the areas of influence,” he said. “I believe we had 60 participants at our last public meeting and we’re hoping for more at the meeting on the 2nd.”

CHANCE TO FRESHEN UP

The Higgins Plan was created 20 years ago and is due for an update as demographics have changed over time, according to Kyle Smith, an associate county planner.

The new area plan will encompass a fresh analysis of present traffic circulation and of patterns that may evolve. New studies aim to mitigate traffic jams that could arise at rush hours, school dismissal times as well as identify the most secure wildfire evacuation route.

Erin Sullivan, chair of the Greater Higgins Area Municipal Advisory Council, explained that a planning and design firm hired last summer, PlaceWorks Inc., is helping the council.

“PlaceWorks has provided guidance,” she said. “They’re gleaming information from meetings and they share that with the planning staff and GHA MAC. It’s not just about traffic. It’s a framework for development in South County and talking to the community about what you’d like to see in the next 20 years.”

That includes workforce housing planning, enhancing more walkability, more access for bicycle lanes. PlaceWorks also has interviewed retailers.

“People should get involved,” said Sullivan. “Because this plan will shape how this community could look in the next 20 years.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com