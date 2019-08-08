Public invited to hear hiking stories, get tips at final Fireside Chat of this season

Three years ago Jesse Locks of Folk Trails Hiking Club and Erin Thiem of Inn Town Campground teamed up to offer locals and visitors a series of free monthly history hikes in historical downtown Nevada City and its outlying neighborhoods. From architecture and cemeteries to Deer Creek and the Tribute Trail, they have led hundreds of hikers along historic routes and shared the stories and tales of this place.

Much of Nevada County’s trail system follows animal migratory paths, ancient Nisenan trails, former stagecoach roads, and historic water canals. These monthly hikes seek to uncover the tales of these trails to give hikers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the natural environment. These hikes are perfect for both residents and visitors looking for a deeper understanding and connection to this beautiful and unique corner of the world. Each hike varies in distance from two to four miles, but would be considered easy to moderate (Nevada City is known for its Seven Hills). Each hike is organized around the time of year to showcase the very best of what Nevada City has to offer.

Bear Yuba Land Trust and Inn Town Campground invite the public to join Locks and Thiem from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for this final Fireside Chat of the season, to hear some of their favorite stories from these hikes and offer tips on how you can make your daily walk into an adventure that reveals the secrets of the past.

Set against a beautiful backdrop of towering ponderosa pines at the Inn Town Campground, the Fireside Chat summer series explores current conservation issues — trail access, land use, and wildlife biodiversity — in a unique outdoor round table storytelling and conversational format, with the goal to entertain, increase a deeper knowledge of the Sierra Nevada foothills and mountains, and foster collaboration.

Fireside Chats are free and open to the public, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Attendees will need to park off site on New Mohawk Road and walk across the street to the campground.