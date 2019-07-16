Public invited to Dorsey Marketplace Tuesday site tour
KNOW & GO
What: Dorsey Marketplace site tour
Where: 180 Spring Hill Drive, Grass Valley
When: 8 a.m. Tuesday
Dorsey Marketplace will host an 8 a.m. Tuesday walking tour that’s open to the public. Grass Valley City Council and Planning Commission members, as well as representatives of city departments, will attend.
People will gather at the termination of Spring Hill Drive, adjacent to the parking area at 180 Spring Hill Drive, for a brief presentation before beginning the walking tour.
The tour should last about one hour.
— The Union staff
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News