 Public invited to Dorsey Marketplace Tuesday site tour | TheUnion.com

Public invited to Dorsey Marketplace Tuesday site tour

News | July 16, 2019

KNOW & GO

What: Dorsey Marketplace site tour

Where: 180 Spring Hill Drive, Grass Valley

When: 8 a.m. Tuesday

Dorsey Marketplace will host an 8 a.m. Tuesday walking tour that’s open to the public. Grass Valley City Council and Planning Commission members, as well as representatives of city departments, will attend.

People will gather at the termination of Spring Hill Drive, adjacent to the parking area at 180 Spring Hill Drive, for a brief presentation before beginning the walking tour.

The tour should last about one hour.

— The Union staff

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more