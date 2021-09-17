Public input sought for forest health project

On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service released its notice of intent for the North Yuba Landscape Resiliency Project, the purpose and need of which was developed in collaboration with the North Yuba Forest Partnership, a diverse group of nine organizations dedicated to forest health and resilience.

The project area stretches east from New Bullards Bar Reservoir to the Sierra Crest along Highway 49. It proposes to treat more than 275,000 acres of forest in the North Yuba River watershed, in order to reduce the risk of high severity wildfire, protect and secure water supplies, and protect communities from the devastating impacts of high severity wildfire and climate change.

“The proposed actions will reduce hazardous forest fuels and enhance forest resilience to severe disturbances from wildfire, insect and disease infestation, drought, and anticipated future climate change,” said Eli Ilano, forest supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest.

The notice of intent provides a description of the project’s purpose and need as well as the actions proposed to address those needs. It also announces the opening of the 30-day public comment period and the methods by which people can provide public comments.

“Hearing from the public during the comment period is crucial to the planning effort. This is exactly why we are holding two public meetings,” said Joe Flannery, Tahoe National Forest public information officer. “The public will have an opportunity to hear about the current proposed action, learn more about the North Yuba Forest Partnership, and to ask questions about the planning process. The public comments will also be essential in creating a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement — the next step in the process.”





Public meetings will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 30. Both will be broadcast from the Sierra County Board of Supervisors chamber and begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can gather in person at the Downieville Community Hall, pending COVID-19-related restrictions, or join virtually online or by phone.

If you are interested in registering to attend one of the public meetings, learning more about the project, or submitting a comment, visit yubaforests.org .

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League