Public hearing via Zoom on Nevada City Elementary School facilities fees

The Nevada City Elementary School District Governing Board will hold a public hearing viz Zoom at which oral and written presentations may be made. The purpose of the public hearing is for public input on the consideration by the board to increase school facilities fees to be levied against residential, commercial or industrial construction within the boundaries of the district, such fees to be collected for the purpose of funding construction or reconstruction of school facilities. The link is

https://zoom.us/j/692271255? Meeting ID: 692 271 255 Password: 017154. If needed, dial by your location: +1 669 900 6833 US.