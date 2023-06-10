The Nevada City School District will conduct a public hearing regarding the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) budget for the 2023-24 budget on June 13, according to John Baggett, Superintendent.
The public hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Nevada City School District Conference Room located at 800 Hoover Lane in Nevada City.
The board meeting is also available virtually via Zoom. The meeting ID: 837 0623 8568; Passcode: 439551. One tap mobile: +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose).
The proposed Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) and the Budget will be available for public inspection at the Nevada City School District Office located at 800 Hoover Lane in Nevada City on Friday, June 9, 2023.
The adoption of the LCAP and the 2023-2024 budget, will be held on June 20 at 5:00 p.m.
All interested parties are invited to attend and be heard.