Nevada City School District Governing Board will hold a public hearing. pursuant to Education Code Section 60119 and EC60422, on:
Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.
Location: 800 Hoover Lane, Nevada City, CA 95959
The Governing Board shall hold a public hearing or hearings at which the Governing Board shall encourage participation by parents, teachers, and members of the community interested in the affairs of the school district, and bargaining unit leaders, and shall make a determination, through a resolution, as to whether each pupil in each School in the district has or will have prior to the end of that fiscal year, sufficient textbooks, or instructional materials, or both, in each subject that are consistent with the content and cycles of the curriculum framework adopted by the state board. [E.C. 60119(a) (1)]
The agenda for the regular meeting at which the public hearing will take place will include information regarding how to participate in and observe this public hearing. The agenda will be posted at the District Website on this page https://is.gd/xzFuGj and in paper format at all school sites 72 hours before the public hearing.
This notice posted in accordance with E.C. 60119(b) on August 31, 2023, at:
District Office 800 Hoover Lane, Nevada City, CA
Deer Creek Elementary School 805 Lindley Ave, Nevada City, CA
Seven Hills Middle School, 700 Hoover Lane, Nevada City, CA
A copy of Resolution No. 2324-02 may be obtained at the Nevada City School District Office at 800 Hoover Lane, Nevada City during normal business hours, and will be available at the meeting before the hearing.
