Public hearing for Dorsey Marketplace postponed

From a release:

The City of Grass Valley will continue the City Council’s public hearing for the Dorsey Marketplace project from April 14, 2020, to April 28, 2020. This will allow the City time to refine the public hearing process which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-29-20, Resolution 2020-09 Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in compliance with California state guidelines on social distancing, public participation in the City of Grass Valley City Council and other public meetings shall be electronic only and without a physical location for public participation until further notice. All the Council Agendas include detailed directions on how the public can participate in the meetings via voicemail or email.

Because of the anticipated interest in the Dorsey Marketplace project, the City strongly encourages you to provide written comments as soon as possible. If you provide comments on this project by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, staff will be able to include those in the staff report and City Council agenda packet. If you provide any comments after that, staff will provide them to the Council prior to the meeting. Please email any comments to public@cityofgrassvalley.com.