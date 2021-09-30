Public Health to hold drive-thru flu shot clinic Tuesday

Nevada County Public Health is preparing to hold its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic in Grass Valley next week.

The clinic will take place Tuesday at Twin Cities Church, at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway.

Jill Blake, the county’s director of Public Health, said in a Q&A Wednesday that the event will last from noon to 4 p.m., or until supply runs out. She estimated around 600 flu shots will be administered.

“It is an emergency preparedness exercise, so it only works if people show up, and every year people show up, which is fantastic,” said Blake. While the clinic did not run out of supply early last year, according to Blake, so many people arrived during its earlier hours that the line had to be cut off early.

Describing the clinic as an opportunity for the department to practice its emergency response capabilities, Blake said participants in pre-pandemic clinics had been told that, should there be a novel virus and available vaccine, the clinic’s drive-thru format would be a possible delivery method.





It did not end up being the perfect mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines, largely due to the observation times required after administration, Blake explained.

“But, we continue to practice should we ever need this,” said Blake.

Dr. Glennah Trochet, the county’s deputy public health officer, said people can get the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, if a place offers them both.

“Or, you can have your flu vaccine one time and the COVID vaccine the next.”

Tuesday’s event is for flu shots only.

According to a flyer for Tuesday’s drive-thru clinic, flu shots will be available to adults as well as children 3 and older, and attendees are guided to wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. Occupants aged 2 and older in cars at the clinic must wear a face covering, the flyer states.

