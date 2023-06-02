The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is investing substantial grant funding in three critical wildfire and multi-hazard strategic plans: an update to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), an update to the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), and for the first time, launching a Nevada County Evacuation Study. Nevada County residents are encouraged to participate in a survey, available in English and Spanish, from June 1st through August 31st, to provide input in the process.

“We see planning around wildfire protection, hazard mitigation, and evacuation as critical for developing a roadmap for resilience. These plans will help us chart our course for addressing some of the most pressing challenges before us,” says Alex Keeble-Toll, Nevada County OES Senior Analyst.