VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY: Protests seeking justice continue in Nevada County

Protests continued this week in Nevada County in support of George Floyd, a man who died in custody of Minneapolis police.

Thursday morning, young protesters, wearing masks but mostly not physical distancing, held signs at the bottom of Broad Street in Nevada City chanting slogans like “No Justice, No Peace,” and “Say his name: George Floyd,” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Organizers of the event hope locals better understand white supremacy and learn to become anti-racist. They are also demanding justice for Floyd and the people they say are responsible for his death.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests and riots across the county. Floyd died last week after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. Four officers face charges in connection with the death.

“(Racism) has been a problem for decades,” said protest organizer Riley Sether, who recently graduated from Nevada Union High School.

Local protestors also shouted the name of Breonna Taylor, an EMT shot and killed in her home by officers with the Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Police. Officers were searching for a different person when Taylor was fatally shot. No one has been charged in her death.

