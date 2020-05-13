Protesters stand for reopening

A handful of New California Nevada County protesters on Wednesday took to the intersection of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way, garnering honks of support from passersby while standing up for the full reopening of the state of California.

The New California movement stated its declaration of independence from California in January 2018.

“We want to make sure our country is free and it’s not anymore,” New California chairman of the board Pam Custer said during Wednesday’s protest.

Custer held a sign during the protest reading “Communism Deadlier Than COVID.”

The group, which members say has been recognized by President Donald Trump, feels that shuttering the economy has done worse for the American people than the coronavirus has.

If New California’s vision were realized, its borders would exclude the Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento metropolitan regions, though the final state borders have not been finalized.

For more information on New California, visit http://www.newcaliforniastate.com.

