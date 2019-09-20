Protesters gather in Grass Valley, Nevada City as part of global climate strike

People could be seen around the world Friday protesting for action on climate change.

Globally, 2,500 scheduled climate protests from 150 countries occurred, according to a Vox report.

The same could be seen in downtown Grass Valley and Nevada City, and on Brunswick Road above Highway 49. They were fostered by efforts from young people. Students from Nevada Union High School, Bitney Prep High School, the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, Nevada City School of The Arts and possibly others joined to push for political, personal and economic change.

GRASS VALLEY

On the ground level, honks of approval rang through the air clashing with echoes of “Save our Earth.” Signs promoting clean energy and opposing climate change were abundant in Grass Valley, where Mill and Main streets were jammed with protesters, gathering around street corners and chanting as they marched on sidewalks.

“The turnout was far greater than I anticipated and had wonderful energy,” said Sharon Delgado. The woman who helped facilitate the protests said “at least 300” peaceful protesters showed up.

One group of about 70 students started a “mini protest” near Nevada Union around 11 a.m. before marching to Grass Valley or Nevada City, according to several Nevada Union student protesters.

Nevada Union senior Ava Warner said she received posts about climate protests on Instagram and felt galvanized to take action.

“I love the Earth so much, I love nature. I live in such a beautiful part of California that I don’t want to see climate change affect that in a negative way,” she said.

Nevada Union junior Lucy Lee Jens wants oil companies more strictly regulated. Right now, Jens believes the environment is not given much priority.

“In America, money is more important than our Earth,” she said.

Other protesters, like Grass Valley resident Gale Arnold were pessimistic about the pace of climate change. She wants to see the limiting of corporate greed and expansion of environmental protections.

“If we keep going as we are, we will be extinct,” she said. “And I value the human race.”

NEVADA CITY

In Nevada City, Broad Street was blocked off between North Pine Street and the Nevada Theatre. Protesters held signs stating “There is no planet B” and “Our Earth is our responsibility.”

One protester, Pinky Zalkin, estimated about 300 people were in attendance.

An overflow of individuals from the sidewalk caused people to pool into the street. The police tried to move them onto the sidewalk, according to some protesters, but later decided to block the road entry points to City Hall to ensure protesters’ safety.

About 20 Sierra Academy for Expeditionary Learning students were protesting in Nevada City, said Charlie Babe, a senior at the high school. Babe said students made signs in class before joining the protest.

“I think everyone’s really invested in the climate,” he said.

Nevada Union senior Leo Capuano said it’s important for students to collectivize to defend against climate change. He said there are ecology clubs organizing at school to educate people about the consequences of emitting greenhouse gases.

“Unity is the only thing that will save us,” he said.

Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis said he was concerned with safety, both of the protesters and drivers. Traffic, he said, backed up onto Highway 49 because the police needed to block off part of Broad Street. Protesters had no permit to protest.

Despite his concern, Ellis said there was no violence from protesters and that there were no injuries caused by the event.

In addition to old and young people, business employees also participated.

Basil McMahon, who owns a licensed cannabis manufacturing business in Nevada City, showed up to the protest as a mass of people began streaming onto Broad Street. McMahon was pleased with the action of so many young people, only wishing that it had come sooner.

“This is clearly a youth-led movement, and I’ve heard a lot of wisdom from younger people here today,” he said. “I think we should take their advice.”

Many Nevada Union students said they didn’t talk to administrators before leaving their classrooms and attending the protest. They’ve prepared themselves for the consequences.

“We could all get in trouble,” said senior Warner. “But it doesn’t matter because it’s worth it.”

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.