Protest against gun violence planned for Saturday
“March for Our Lives” is organizing a nationwide protest against gun violence on June 11. A local peaceful protest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building at 255 South Auburn St. The purpose is to prompt legislators to protect the lives of school children, as well as all citizens. The Nevada County Friends of NRA will host an evening event at the same location beginning at 5 p.m.
