Protecting our frontline

BriarPatch Food Co-op worker Matthew Margulies gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning at Dokimos Pharmacy in Nevada City. More vaccines are becoming available, according to county officials, who are working with Dokimos to vaccinate frontline grocery store workers.

Photo: Elias Funez

COVID-19 vaccinations are picking up in Nevada County, according to county officials.

In recent weeks, local health officials have begun to vaccinate those in the food and agriculture sector, starting with grocery store employees.

The Public Health Department is working with locally owned pharmacy Dokimos to vaccinate frontline grocery store workers. These efforts are part of the county’s goal to vaccinate those with a high likelihood of workplace exposure. The county has reached out to local grocery stores to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to their employees.

“Grocery store employees have shown up to work throughout the pandemic to ensure our community has access to food,” Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake said in a press release. “They serve hundreds of people a day. This is a significant step to protect this workforce and the public from COVID-19.”

“As a group, they have been overwhelmingly thankful it’s their turn,” Dokimos Pharmacy owner Jacque Paye said about grocery store workers. “I think getting this group covered will help ease some concerns from the employees as well as help protect the public.

“Everyone needs grocery workers in some capacity, whether it’s shopping in person, using curbside pickup, or delivery. We need them healthy and safe to continue working and doing an outstanding job helping our community through this pandemic.”

As of Friday, Dokimos pharmacy had administered 4,500 COVID-19 vaccines. That’s part of nearly 30,000 total vaccines given to Nevada County residents.

As the vaccine supply continues to increase, Nevada County residents will begin seeing more appointments become available.

“We will continue to move through the sectors. I would encourage anyone who is offered a vaccine to take it,” Blake said.

People can discover if they’re eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or get notified when they are by visiting https://myturn.ca.gov or calling 211.