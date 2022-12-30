Western Nevada County first responders went into the New Year full-force when a heavy snow storm crippled Grass Valley, Nevada City and surrounding communities. Downed trees across roadways and heavy snowfall delayed emergency response for calls in outlying regions while damage to electrical infrastructure kept PG&E crews busy for weeks with repairs.
Several thousand trees were estimated to have fallen during the storm.
Many Alta Sierra residents described the scene as a “war-zone” as tree-fall upon tree-fall could be heard occurring in the darkness around them.
Falling old growth oak trees created sounds described as thunder claps as tree roots were pulled from the ground by the heavy snowfall. Exploding electrical transformers sounded like grenades.
Residents in some locations went without electricity for several weeks.
Missing Persons
There was no shortage of tragic outcomes for a handful of missing teens and other people in 2022.
Truckee sixteen-year-old Kiely Rodni first went missing on Aug. 6 after going to a party attended by hundreds of other young people on the shores of Prosser Creek Reservoir near Prosser Family Campground, six miles north of Truckee in Nevada County.
After less than an hour of searching, she was discovered by the dive team Adventures with Purpose on Aug. 21, submerged in the waters of Prosser Creek Reservoir in her vehicle near where she went missing.
A pathologist in the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division determined that the death of Kiely Mai Rodni was accidental.
“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Sixteen -year-old Trinity Backus was first reported missing on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 9., in an area described as a heavily wooded river drainage area about one=-half mile north of the residence where she was last seen, along the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road.
Backus would be found dead two days later by search and rescue team members. Her death was determined to be a result of hypothermia, CBS Sacramento reported.
The search for sixteen-year-old Dante de la Torre ended Dec. 8 after searchers found his body in a wooded area near the I-80 Gold Run rest stop in Placer County, The Union reported.
The Colfax High School junior and Auburn resident was reported missing after he did not return from a solo field trip the day before.
He reportedly left in the afternoon to collect soil samples from the Gold Run area, TV station KCRA reported. His car was found at the rest stop.
Foul play was not suspected in the incident, the Placer County Sheriff’s office said.
Scotts Flat Reservoir kayaker Michael Neff, 56, was first reported missing on May 31 and was last seen near the dock on the shore closest Highway 20.
Neff was missing for 111 days before his body was discovered on the shore by a Nevada Irrigation District employee on Sept. 19.
“The Kayaker was my husband,” Brenda Neff said in a statement to The Union in September, who was wondering why local media outlets hadn’t been notified of his discovery.
Neff worked for the City of Rocklin for 25 years, according to his wife, who added that many in the community knew Michael, and that she wanted to let people that had been wondering if he had been found yet.
A Yuba City couple, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, on a day trip to Hot August Nights in Reno, were reported missing Aug. 7 after the pair never returned that night, the Union reported.
The two were found dead by a passerby on Wednesday, Aug. 17, off of Highway 20, after skid marks were noticed on the side of the road near Poker Flat Road.
Skid marks could be seen in the dirt of the highway shoulder and the vehicle couldn’t be seen from the road.
Cell phone pings to their phones showed their last known location to be near where they were found, however, authorities were unable to locate them during their searches.
Wildfires
Destructive wildland fires in Cal Fire’s Nevada Yuba Placer Unit were down in 2022 compared to previous fire seasons.
The largest wildfire in California this year was the Mosquito Fire, though, which ignited Sep. 6 in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill and burned 76,788 acres before being fully contained on Oct. 22.
Over 80 structures were destroyed and damaged.
Placer County Water Agency filed a suit against PG&E on Dec. 20 for damages related to the Mosquito Fire.
Also in September, the 48-acre Dutch Fire occurred along the I-80 corridor off of Ridge Road and Dutch Flat Road. That fire burned 48 acres on Sept. 13 and caused some confusion among firefighters and first responders working the Mosquito Fire nearby.
The Rice’s Fire started the afternoon of June 28 off of Rice’s Crossing Road and Cranston Road, south of Dobbins in Nevada County and burned 904 acres before containment was declared on July 11.
One structure was destroyed in the process, though many properties were damaged.
The cause of the Rice’s Fire is under investigation.
The Pleasant Fire/Owl Fire burned 47 acres off of Owl Creek Road on Aug. 20, while aproximately 25-30 acres of vegetation were burned in the Still Fire on Aug. 27 off of Wolf Road at Duggans Road.
A two-acre fire on the outskirts of the City of Grass Valley was quick cause for alarm on Aug. 15 when mostly dry grass near Twin Cities Church caught fire causing brief evacuations of nearby homes.
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.