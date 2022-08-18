Prospector will be in Friday edition of The Union
Because of printing issues, The Prospector, which appears in the Thursday edition of The Union, was not in today’s newspaper. Please look for this week’s Prospector in Friday’s edition of The Union.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Prospector will be in Friday edition of The Union
Because of printing issues, The Prospector, which appears in the Thursday edition of The Union, was not in today’s newspaper. Please look for this week’s Prospector in Friday’s edition of The Union.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.