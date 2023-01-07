Staff Writer
Prospector’s Nursery in Nevada City is hosting a series of Vintage Market Days throughout the next six months, at least.
The space offers original merchandise as well as a variety of merchants who specialize in vintage and antique wares.
The current vintage sale will run through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas décor will be on sale at half-off normal prices.
Pam White, the owner of Prospector’s Nursery, said, “We do a vintage market once a month. It’s the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of every month. Sometimes we have outside vendors, weather permitting, but we have inside vendors. We all do new and used home décor and vintage items. And it’s really fun.”
White’s daughter, Cassie White-Angle, has a dairy goat farm, so she sells cosmetic items from her line, and Dr. Sarah’s Pies also sets up residency on Saturdays in the space. All of Dr. Sarah’s proceeds are donated to KARE Crisis Nursery.
“We have temporary vendors that come and go and rent a space. It’s great. It works out really well,” said White.
Regular hours for Prospector’s Nursery are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Following Saturday’s sale, the next Vintage Market Day will take place Feb. 2-4, with the theme of “Love Is In The Air.”
Prospector’s Nursery is located at 10003 Granholm Lane in Nevada City. It can be reached at 530-470-0973.