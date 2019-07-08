Prosecutors add new charges in homicide case of Grass Valley woman

A man facing a murder charge in the death of a Grass Valley woman now is accused of weapons accusations, an Oregon prosecutor said.

Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger, 33, is accused by Medford authorities in the May death of Sierra Clemens, 23. Initially charged with murder, aggravated murder and first-degree robbery, Graham-Yaeger now faces accusations of unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Senior Deputy District Attorney Allan Smith said.

“During the service of a search warrant after the original indictment, we discovered what appears to be a home-made sawed-off shotgun in Mr. Graham-Yaeger’s belongings,” Smith said in an email.

Graham-Yaeger appeared Monday in an Oregon court. He’s pleaded not guilty, Smith said.

According to authorities, Medford police discovered Clemens’ body after responding May 3 to a hotel. Minutes later they found Graham-Yaeger in a Dumpster.

Police have said Graham-Yaeger and Clemens knew each other through acquaintances.

An autopsy revealed that Clemens died from multiple stab wounds, reports state.

