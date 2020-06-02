Prosecutor files murder charges in double homicide case

Two counts of murder, as well as a special circumstance of multiple murder, were filed Tuesday against Dennis Lee Wallace in connection with the deaths of his mother and stepfather.

Wallace, 60, is set for arraignment in Nevada County Superior Court this afternoon.

“With the special circumstances alleged, it makes him eligible for life without parole,” Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email.

Complaint against Dennis Wallace by The Union on Scribd

Robert and Patricia Breedlove were found dead in their Greenhorn Road residence May 27 after Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call just before 11 p.m. that night.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The caller, who did not identify himself, told the dispatcher he needed the police to respond and hung up the phone. Deputies responded and were met outside the residence by Wallace, who was sitting on the deck and appeared to be agitated. Once Wallace was detained, a search of the residence was conducted and deputies located the Breedloves dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

The victims were subsequently identified as Patricia Breedlove, 80, and Robert Breedlove, 87.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.