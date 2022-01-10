Proposed RV park up for vote this month

A 150-space RV park proposal will be heard at a public hearing at the regular Grass Valley City Council meeting on Jan. 25.

The 20-acre RV Park Resort project is across the street from an existing RV park at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road. Spaces will rent for $70/night for a duration of 30 days or less, and are subject to a transient occupancy tax.

It will also include 15 glamping spaces — camping in a pop-up or unique shelter, like a yurt, tepee, dome, or safari-style tent accommodation.

The project came before the Planning Commission at its Nov. 16 meeting, which was followed by a Dec. 8 on-site meeting. Planning commissioners on Dec. 21 recommended it in a 4-to-1 vote to the City Council.

The project, proposed by Rob Wood, principal at Millennium Planning and Engineering, would include sewer and water hookup with Grass Valley, and if approved those opting to go with the city's system must pay a hookup fee. Currently, the offices and residences have individual septic tank systems.





The site is outside city limits in unincorporated Nevada County. The project proposes to annex the property into the city, along with another 25 acres. That’s because the proposed RV park would constitute an isolated island of property, while the total annexation of 45 acres will create a contiguous city boundary.

The annexation must be approved by the Local Agency Formation Commission, a state-mandated local agency that oversees boundary changes to cities and special districts.

“There was not a lot of concern with annexation, because the proposed zone would be more beneficial than the current office/professional,” Principal Planner Lance Lowe said. “And the possible impacts of added traffic, noise, were addressed through prepared traffic and acoustical studies.”

“This site is fulfilling a need for recreational users in the area,” Lowe added. “The city looks on it as being consistent with the city’s general plan of office/professional, what it is now. We’ve evaluated the project from an aesthetic perspective, commercial design standards, infrastructure, landscaping, and all are in keeping with the city’s general plan.”

Currently the property is zoned as office/professional, but the city proposes neighborhood flex/mixed use, encompassing diverse housing options and alternatives to car transport.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com