Staff Writer
An amendment that would change the method in which taxes are collected from commercial cannabis businesses was introduced to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors yesterday at the regularly scheduled meeting in the Rood Center chambers.
The proposed change would be to tax according to the square footage of a cannabis grow instead of the current method of taxing 2.5% of gross receipts after cannabis sales are made, according to Tina Vernon, Nevada County Treasurer & Tax Collector.
“Since January 1, 2019, the Tax Collector has collected over $1M in Cannabis taxes from approximately 200 legal cannabis businesses,” according to the staff report prepared by Vernon.
Over the last two years, the industry has suffered, and tax collection has declined, according to Vernon, and the current methods of collecting 2.5% on gross receipts for the sale of cannabis was problematic, according to Vernon.
“Some of the challenges include risk for inaccurate reporting of gross receipts with no validation of sales,” Vernon said. “The inability to effectively budget as sales are reactive to changing market conditions are hard for the County and businesses alike to project gross receipts.
The amendments are recommended because collecting taxes according to the square footage of a permitted grow allows the County and the business to budget regularly because both know how much will need to be paid and how much will be collected in advance, according to Vernon.
“The cannabis tax recommended to you represents a fair local tax structure that balances the needs of the industry and those of the county,” Diana Gamzon, executive director, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance (Cannabis Alliance) said in a letter of support.
The turbulent cannabis market is much like any form of agriculture which has difficult years of productivity due to weather or other naturally occurring conditions, according to Gamzon.
“This is a model of how we develop good policy. You collaborated with the cannabis alliance early on, you looked at what the market could bear, you looked at what is actually out there, you looked at efficiencies for the businesses and efficiencies for us,” Heidi Hall, Supervisor for District 1 said. “You did all that research and looked at the data…what you’re proposing is based on reality. It makes it easier for both sides.”
Essentially, businesses would be pre paying their taxes, which raised a question from Lisa Swarthout, Supervisor for District 3 regarding a failed crop and a process to file for a refund.
“They are prepaying, so what if for some reason they are unable to have a viable grow that season?” Swarthout asked.
Because invoicing is due in two installments it would not be a hard hit for the business and they will have the ability to remit, according to Vernon.
The collection process is more efficient, saving the County and the businesses time, and definitions of terms are made more clear and concise to minimize inconsistencies, according to Vernon.
A two-tiered system would also be established, consisting of Outdoor/Mixed Light 1 (ML1) and Indoor/Mixed Light 2 (ML2) for collection by square footage, according to Vernon.
It was recommended that the initial set rates equal $0.16 per square foot per cycle for Outdoor/ML1 and $0.32 per square foot cycle for Indoor/ML2 resulting in an annual estimated revenue based on current data of $316,000, according to the staff report.
If the changes are adopted they will become effective July 1, 2023, according to the report.
The introduction to the proposed amended ordinance was one of the final acts of service as a treasurer and tax collector for Vernon, who had announced her retirement day April 29, 2023.
A certificate of recognition for Tina Vernon and her 22 years of public service with 12 years as the Nevada County Treasurer Tax Collector was awarded to Vernon by Chair Ed Scofield representing District 2.
“I can’t think of anybody who doesn’t love Tina Vernon,” Ed Scofield said.
Vernon’s achievements were described and Vernon’s parents expressed tearful remarks regarding their pride in her accomplishments.
“You have led that office with such integrity and transparency so people know what you’re doing and why,” Heidi Hall said.
Hardy Bullock, supervisor representing District 5 commented on Vernon’s refreshing approach to working with people and collecting taxes as unexpectedly community based.
“Your community based, people based approach to tax collection,” Hardy Bullock said. “You call people and find out what will work for them. You help them get out of a tough situation through compassion… you personify that.”
During the March 29, 2023 Board of Supervisors’ meeting, the Board unanimously voted to appoint Michelle Bodley, assistant treasurer-tax collector, to fill Vernon’s position, for a term ending January 4, 2027 at noon, according to the staff report.
“Michelle brings extensive knowledge of the office with over six years as the assistant treasurer and tax collector,” Vernon told The Union. “Prior to coming to this office, she spent over twelve years working with county finances in both the auditor-controller’s office and Health and Human Services.”
“Michelle leads with integrity and poise and is highly respected by her peers and staff. The county is fortunate to have such a qualified professional as their Treasurer & Tax Collector and I have been honored to have worked with her throughout my years with the county,” Vernon said.
Other recognitions by the Board
A certificate of recognition for Team Rubicon volunteers for their heroic efforts to rescue Nevada County residents and assist with the response during the snowstorm emergency in March of this year was brought to the supervisors by Hardy Bullock, District 5.
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves communities before, during, and after disasters and crises, worked with the County to deploy volunteers, according to the staff report.
During their deployment, Team Rubicon volunteers, also referred to as Grey Shirts, helped make a difference with snow shoveling, tree clearing and debris removal at 12 properties including an 88-year-old widow’s home that was split in half by a massive oak tree and multiple other trees blocking access to her property, according to Scofield who read the certificate.
“You were absolutely critical in helping folks get out and get the help they needed,” Heidi Hall, supervisor representing District 1 said.
Another property owned by a non-profit that housed 12 transitional victims of domestic violence, who’s egress had been blocked by a pine tree that was 100 feet tall and 4 feet in diameter, according to Scofield.
The home of a widow, living alone, who had been blocked in by snow plows, needed her wood pile and propane tank dug out, and several trees taken down, according to the report.
“Our Greyshirts went the extra mile, even loading and stacking wood next to her home and shoveling all of her walkways,” Scofield said.
To volunteer or donate to Team Rubicon, go to https://donate.teamrubiconusa.org/.
New historical landmark designated
The Board of Supervisors also adopted a resolution designating the Rome Power House, located at 19700 Purdon Road, Nevada City as Nevada County Historical Landmark (NCHL).
“The power House, which began operating in 1896, was the first hydroelectric generating plant on the South Yuba River. It initially served mines in the area, led to the electrification of Nevada City and helped give birth to California’s hydroelectric power industry,” as written on the letter of application for designation by Bernard Zimmerman, Chair of the NCHL to the Board.
The founders of the Power house merged their California Gas and Electric Company with the San Francisco Gas and Electric company to create the PG&E in 1905, according to Zimmerman.
“Rome Power House played an important part in the development of Northern California and it was a surprise to me that it had not been landmarked sooner,” Bruce Boyd from the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission said.
Michael Funk, the owner of the property, was very supportive of the designation, according to Boyd.
“The reason the powerhouse was built was to provide for the hard rock mines,” Dale Johnson, retired Sierra Division manager for PG&E said. “Half of the mines at that time had to shut down because they didn’t have enough fuel to operate. They were burning wood. All the trees on the hillside were gone. So they did a business plan and discovered they could bring these mines back to life with electricity.”