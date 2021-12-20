Proponents file ‘Notices of Intention to Recall’ Nevada County Board of Supervisors

From a press release:

Today, the proponents of an effort to recall the Nevada County Board of Supervisors officially filed Notices of Intention to Recall. The Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters determined that these Notices of Intention met legal requirements necessary to advance to the next steps of a recall.

The five officers sought to be recalled will have seven days from the time of filing the Notices of Intention to file an answer with the County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters, who then determines whether the proposed petition is sufficient for circulation. Proponents will then have 120 days to collect signatures from 20 percent of registered voters in each district in order to qualify a recall for ballot.

Based on cost estimates that the County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters did recently, a recall may cost around $260,000 for a standalone election. The cost drops to $1.26 per voter if consolidated with a regularly scheduled election.

For more information about recalls, please call our office at 530-265-1298 or email elections.mail@co.nevada.ca.us .





Source: Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters