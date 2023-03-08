If you are running low on propane, you are not alone.
With the debilitating storms that continue to pass through the region, many local residents have experienced difficulty in obtaining propane to heat their homes, cook their food, and generally operate on a semi-normal level.
Propane companies in the area have been inundated with calls from customers desperate to have their tanks replenished.
Mindy McClure is an office manager at Northern Sierra Propane in Grass Valley. She said that the company is eager to help those in need, but it is proving a difficult task to keep up.
“Our demand is absolutely beyond normal right now,” McClure said, “but we just get out there every day and do the best we can. It’s really hard to meet everybody’s needs. Most people are not plowed and you can’t get to them.”
McClure’s advice to those who are monitoring their propane levels is to remain vigilant and to be as frugal as possible with your propane, utilizing alternative heat sources if at all possible. She has spoken with other propane suppliers in the area, and each of them expressed their biggest obstacle is accessibility not only to the customer’s homes but to the propane tanks themselves.
Propane usage varies from dwelling to dwelling, depending on the size of the tank and the structure itself. Homes with high or vaulted ceilings tend to consume more propane.
Craig Griesbach, Director of Emergency Services for Nevada County, said that his and other local agencies have received countless phone calls from residents concerned about their propane levels, with services like 211 doing all they can to help. He also reminds of proper care and usage of propane tanks as well as generators.
“Don’t run the generator all the time,” Griesbach advised. “There’s typically propane to the tank and the actual generator themselves so when there’s snow or ice it could put stress on those lines; they can crack or leak. Check on them regularly.”
Griesbach added that there is no real way of knowing exactly how many customers are either out of propane or are nearly, but said that without a doubt, “the need is great.”
In a Nevada County Press Conference Monday, Dave Sarantopolous from Western Propane Gas Association said it’s a challenge for propane companies to meet demand
“Drivers, coupled with management, analyze the safety factor of it. The 'bobtail' trucks used to deliver propane present unique safety risks when it comes to traveling in dangerous situations. Our marketers are bound and determined to work it through and get caught up.”
In a special Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services Program Manager Paul Cummings addressed the challenges propane customers are facing.
“I reached out to the Western Propane Gas Association through the state Office of Emergency Services and we pulled them together on a call the second or third day and said, hey, we’re starting to have concerns around the propane delivery so give us an update of where you’re at,” Cummings told the Board.
An extensive series of calls with the association, which explained the reason for the shortage, took place and provided Cummings’ office with more detail on the matter.
“There was a big propane shortage at the refineries where they got behind on supply and then it put the whole propane industry, especially in Nevada County, behind the curve on deliveries,” Cummings said. “There were people who had the auto-fill system and people were running out of propane even before the storm. So that exacerbated the issue.
“And then the power goes out and people are starting to run generators that are propane-driven, and people are using increased heating because it’s cold so then that exacerbated the problem. They had problems with drivers, problems with vehicles. I know it sounds like excuses the propane association was making but it’s just their state of affairs. We did try to push them and say, hey what can you guys do to bring in drivers from outside the area? What can we do to better support you?”
“We’d love to have the snow completely melted in that driveway,” said Northern Sierra's McClure, “and to have (the driveway) just plowed. Our drivers have to get to the tank. We need a path. Be super honest about your percentage. We want to get to all people but if you’re really low that’s something we pay attention to. We wish we could do more. It’s really frustrating. Be kind to your propane providers. We’ll be there as soon as we can.”
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.