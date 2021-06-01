 Promoting river safety: River ambassadors begin summer safety campaign | TheUnion.com
Promoting river safety: River ambassadors begin summer safety campaign

Elias Funez
  

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s river ambassadors are back on the old Highway 49 bridge talking about safety and handing out bandanas to visitors. River ambassadors will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and select Friday and Monday holidays this summer.
Photo: Elias Funez
People flock to the South Yuba River during the Memorial Day weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ranger Marc Wetherbee prepares to patrol the South Yuba River at the old Highway 49 bridge Saturday, when crowds were expected to be high due to the Memorial Day weekend and hot temperatures.
Photo: Elias Funez
Information from both the South Yuba River Citizens League and California State Parks can be found at the river ambassadors pop-up tent at the old Highway 49 bridge and other South Yuba River locations on weekends this summer.
Photo: Elias Funez
SYRCL river ambassadors can be found at high traffic river locations reminding people about the safety precautions needed to enjoy safe days at the river.
Photo: Elias Funez
SYRCL River Ambassador Damon Plant holds up one of the new South Yuba River bandanas being handed out this year.
Photo: Elias Funez
Low and warm water levels on the South Yuba River can be attributed to a low snowpack this year, meaning more people will be entering the river earlier in the season. People should remember that water can still flow swift and cold and know their abilities.
Photo: Elias Funez
Visitors to the South Yuba River talk with river ambassadors Saturday at the old Highway 49 bridge.
Photo: Elias Funez

