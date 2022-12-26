Prolonged series of Atmospheric River storms this week

Vehicle traffic takes on the Golden Center Freeway at the Dorsey Drive overpass during a previous atmospheric river rain storm event in Nevada County.

Photo: Elias Funez File Photo

A prolonged series of wet storms with fluctuating snow levels is being forecast for today, through New Years weekend, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

Gusty winds with the first storm are also expected today.

While snow melt and runoff is expected at mid-elevations initially, no major flooding is being forecast by meteorologists, but small creeks and streams are expected to see a rise with localized urban flooding.

Burn scar concerns are low at this time according to forecasters, and prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected to remain below rates that would near thresholds for debris flows.

The National Weather Service Sacramento made changes from their previously reported forecast to show increased snow impacts at moderate. Snow levels forecasts also came lower for Wednesday with accumulating snow down to around 5000 feet.

WEATHER RISK OUTLOOK

Risk levels incorporate potential impacts from weather hazards and likelihood of occurrence for a reasonable worse case scenario.

Valley, Foothills

Rain Impacts:

• Moderate to heavy rain may lead to roadway ponding and minor nuisance flooding of poor drainage areas, creating difficult commute conditions with slick roads

• Rises on small streams and creeks likely with localized urban flooding

• Rainfall rates should remain below debris flow thresholds, burn scar concerns are low

Timing:

• Storm #1: Monday night – early Wednesday

• Storm #2: Wednesday night – early Friday

• Additional storms over the weekend

Confidence:

• High for pattern change

• Medium for timing and amounts

Storm #1

• Rain moves in sometime midday Monday to Monday night; heaviest rain expected Tuesday

• Valley: 100% probability of >0.5 inch, 80-90% probability of > 1 inch, 20-45% probability of >2 inches

• Foothills: 100% probability of >0.5 inch, 95-100% probability of > 1 inch, 60-80% probability of >2 inches

Storm #2

• Heaviest late Wednesday – Thursday

Mountains

Rain Impacts:

• Moderate to heavy rain may lead to roadway ponding and minor nuisance flooding of poor drainage areas

• Snow melt and runoff at mid-elevations on Tuesday

• Rainfall rates should remain below debris flow thresholds, burn scar concerns are low

Timing:

• Storm #1: Monday night – early Wednesday

• Storm #2: Wednesday night – early Friday

• Additional storms over the weekend

Confidence:

• High for pattern change

• Medium for timing and amounts

Storm #1

• Rain moves in sometime midday Monday to Monday night; heaviest rain expected Tuesday and again late Wednesday – Thursday

• Mountains below pass levels: 100% probability of > 1 inch, 85-95% probability of >2 inches, 30-50% probability of >5 inches

Storm #2

• Heaviest late Wednesday – Thursday

Snow

Snow Impacts:

• Difficult travel conditions with chain controls as snow levels lower later Tuesday into Wednesday. Additional impacts likely later in the week

Timing:

• Storm #1: Tuesday evening – early Wednesday

• Storm #2: Wednesday night – early Friday

• Additional storms over the weekend

Confidence:

• High for pattern change

• Medium for timing and amounts

Storm #1

• Snow levels 7500-8500+ feet during the day Tuesday falling to 5000-6000 feet early Wednesday morning

• Mountains at pass level: 50-60% probability of > 6 inches, 25-40% probability of > 12″

• Snow showers continue through the day Wednesday

• See attached graphics for snow amounts

Storm #2

• Snow levels 5000-6000 feet; heaviest Thursday

Valley, Foothills, Mountains

Strong Wind

Strong Wind Impacts:

• Gusty winds may cause downed tree limbs and weakened trees and localized power outages

• Unsecured items could be impacted, including temporary structures

• Difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles

Timing:

• Tuesday

Confidence:

• Medium

• Southerly winds, strongest over the Sierra. See graphics for gusts

• Valley: 50 – 80% probability of gusts >40 mph

• Foothills: 30 – 50% probability of gusts >40 mph

• Mountains: 60 – 90% probability of gusts >40 mph

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/sacramento.