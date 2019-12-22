‘Project Warmth’ coat drive a success

United Way of Nevada County, with help from the community, held a collection drive to collect much-needed items for those in need. This season, volunteers collected donations of women’s, men’s and children’s warm hats, gloves, socks and coats. They received a wealth of items to be distributed to individuals throughout Nevada County. United Way was able to mobilize the community to help those in need during the cold winter months and thanked the community for their continued support and generosity. Participating businesses included Telestream, B&C Ace Home & Garden Center, AAA, Hospice of the Foothills, Union Hill School, The Union newspaper, the Eric Rood Administration Center and Baird Wealth Management. Currently, United Way of Nevada County is focusing on helping the community of Nevada County in the area of basic needs, including food, emergency shelter and access to health care. United Way’s vision includes a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. For more information, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.