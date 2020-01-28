Project paused: Bridgeport bridge restoration project delayed

Restoration of the historic Bridgeport covered bridge at the South Yuba River State Park will not be completed by spring, officials have reported.

“Although there has been progress in the restoration of the historic bridge, California State Parks regrets to inform you that (the) project will not be completed by this spring, as previously scheduled,” California State Parks and Recreation Department Acting Sierra District Superintendent Matt Green wrote in a letter to Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek.

“While a revised completion date is not currently available,” Green continued, “it is likely that the project will not be finished until the second half of 2020.”

The Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee said the community has been supportive of the project to restore and re-open the iconic Covered Wood Bridge in the South Yuba River State Park. To that end, it seeks to keep community members up to date on the latest developments of the project.

“Although this is disappointing news, the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee has been assured by State Parks that this project is of the utmost importance and that complete restoration and re-opening of the Bridge is assured,” a news release states. “State Park staff working on the project has been extremely cooperative in sharing information and including the Committee in meetings.

“The Committee’s volunteer photography team has been doing a fantastic job of recording the restoration process so far and State Parks has provided valuable access to the site for this historic photographic record. Please see http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org to view the photographs and videos.”

For more information on the project, please email historicbridge.publicity@gmail.com.